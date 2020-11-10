DiBella’s Subs treats local veterans to free lunch

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Local veterans got a special treat on Tuesday.

DiBella’s Subs donated 60 boxed lunches for staff, volunteers and veterans at the Veterans’ Outreach in Liberty. Another delivery is planned for Friday.

Veterans can also pick up other food and clothes while at the center.

Veterans’ Outreach serves about 100 veterans each week.

“As far as people that are on the edge as far as income. They’re the kind of people we’re helping because they may have lost their job and now they really need help and didn’t need help before,” said Robert Julian, vice president of Veterans’ Outreach.

Veterans’ Outreach is organizing additional ways to thank veterans for their service.

Looking toward the holiday season, community members can adopt a veteran to help their families with holiday presents.

