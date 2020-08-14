Dialogue between Youngstown police and community aims to increase understanding for both sides

Community members were able to learn about police officers and police officers could learn what community members expect from them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Every community wants to strengthen its relationship between the police and its citizens. There was a discussion about it in Youngstown Friday called “Walking in Someone Else’s Shoes Part 2.”

It was a chance for dialogue so community members could learn about police officers and police officers could learn what community members expect from them.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees was also part of the discussion.

Delphine Baldwin-Casey led the same workshop before and was interested in comparing the results.

“We’re going to look at it, like, five years later with everything happening across the country with the police shootings and just see where we’re at today compared to when I did it five years ago,” she said.

Baldwin-Casey believes you can reach one and teach one. Whatever she teaches, you can go out and teach someone else to spread the message through the community.