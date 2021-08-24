Diagnostic testing is going to get a lot better at Valley hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13) announced Tuesday $250,000 is going to Mercy Health Youngstown to upgrade existing outdated MRI equipment at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

The money is to help the hospital proved higher quality of care to residents of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties. These funds will also create three new jobs, according to the release.

“St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and our frontline healthcare workers are second to none and serve the people of Mahoning Valley with grit and determination every day. I am proud that this badly needed funding will be coming to our community to ensure that we have the highest quality care,” Ryan said.

“As a health system, our continued reinvestment in both how and where we deliver care is based on the needs of those here in the Mahoning Valley. This grant enhances our ministry’s local investment in both equipment and associates by supercharging our capacity to treat people close to home,” said John Luellen, M.D., market president, Mercy Health Youngstown.

The project will lead to improved health outcomes for the region’s workforce, reduce employment barriers and increase workforce participation.

It will provide patients with access to more timely and accurate diagnosis and treatment of neurological conditions. It will also bolster the local healthcare infrastructure by creating three new jobs and attracting healthcare professionals to this Health Resources and services Administration (HRSA) designated Medically Underserved Area.

By upgrading the existing MRI equipment at St. Elizabeth Youngstown, Mercy Health will be able to significantly increase its capacity to quickly and accurately diagnose and treat patients, leading to improved patient health outcomes and a healthier and more productive workforce.

In addition to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) funds, local sources will provide $439,990, bringing the total project funding to $689,990.