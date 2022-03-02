YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A musical performance is set for Youngstown that will take the audience into the world of Dr. Seuss.

The show called “Seussical Jr.” will revisit beloved characters such as The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and JoJo.

The musical is a story of friendship, loyalty and love and how three friends band together to restore peace and unity in the Jungle of Nool. Writers say it teaches the power of being unique and the importance of fighting for your beliefs.

The show is hosted by the DeYor Performing Arts Center, JCC Youngstown School of Theatre and Stambaugh Auditorium.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15 inside the Ford Family Recital Hall at the DeYor Performing Arts Center. There are evening and matinee performances.

Tickets are $18 and go on sale April 1 at 10 a.m.