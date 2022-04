WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is expected to be in Trumbull County Wednesday morning to announce funding to help demolish the former St. Joe’s Hospital in Warren.

There have been efforts to take down the building for the better part of ten years.

The Trumbull County Land Reutilization Corporation will receive $3.4 million for the project.

The site will be revitalized for residential or commercial/industrial development.

The building closed back in 1995.