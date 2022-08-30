LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be in the Valley Wednesday to tour the battery plant in Lordstown.

DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. John Husted and JobsOhio President JP Nauseef, will take a private tour of Ultium Cells.

DeWine has been touring Ohio this month promoting the new chip plant near Columbus and programs to boost law enforcement in the Valley and other areas of the state.

DeWine has also indicated that Honda is looking at Ohio for the expansion of electric vehicle manufacturing.

There is no information as to where the plant could be located, but Ohio is on Honda’s radar because “Ohio knows how to make things,” Steve Strivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, told WKBN sister station WCMH in Columbus.

Stivers said the $4.4 billion project would employ about 3,000 to 4,000 people, adding that other states are in the running such as North Carolina and Tennessee.