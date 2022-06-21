COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Tuesday that Ohio’s utility companies need to be reviewed following recent outages.

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) announced last week it would conduct a review of all Ohio utilities related to power outages following storms that happened on June 13. They are looking at what steps those utilities may or may not have taken.

DeWine said he supports the review and wants these questions answered:

What steps are Ohio’s utilities taking to ensure that the significant disruption Ohioans experienced last week does not occur again?

Why certain central Ohio neighborhoods lost power and others did not?

Why certain northeast Ohio communities took the better part of a week to come back online?

Did utilities do enough to communicate to their customers ahead of planned power shut-offs to protect the grid, especially when electronic communications cannot be accessed without electricity?

Austintown residents have been vocal about their power interruptions. There have been multiple outages since the beginning of the year. Business owners said they are losing money and have to invest in equipment to combat what they call frequent outages.

FirstEnergy announced in April that it was updating lines in Mahoning County to help curb outages. Some of that includes repairs at a substation in Austintown and equipment installation that will help restore power faster in certain situations like falling trees.

FirstEnergy has already installed equipment along lines in Trumbull County.

The work is ongoing.