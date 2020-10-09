DeWine reiterates call to curb gun violence

DeWine says he's optimistic action will be taken on both the STRONG Ohio bill and another dealing with police reform

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine renewed his call to help curb gun violence in the state with tougher laws.

Speaking at a press conference in Vienna Township, the governor said he goes over how many people are killed by gun violence each week in the state. He says a majority of the crimes are at the hands of convicted criminals who by law are not allowed to own a gun.

Dewine says he wants tougher penalties for those offenders who are found to illegally be in possession of a gun and to give judges a range of sentencing options for felony cases involving a firearm.

Issues all addressed in the STRONG Ohio bill.

“We ought to be able to give our judges a bigger hammer so when that person comes in front of them, they can give them a very significant sentence,” DeWine said.

DeWine says he’s optimistic action will be taken on both the STRONG Ohio bill and another dealing with police reform.

