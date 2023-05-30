CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A plaza in the center of Canfield will be getting a facelift coming soon.

What’s known as the “IGA plaza” on the Village Green and North Broad Street was recently bought by a company called IGP Peninsula.

Don Thomas of Platz Realty said the plan is to occupy it with a specialty grocery store, an ice cream shop, a salon and a restaurant. They’re early in the process, but the renovation process has already started.

Thomas had praise for the political leaders of Canfield for helping advance the project.

“I was excited to see the energy in Canfield with new leadership,” Thomas said.