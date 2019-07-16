Development plans for little Lowellville’s big future

Lowellville leaders want to build their small community into a destination spot

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – There are plans in place to build Lowellville into a destination point for new business, entertainment and housing.

Lowellville is a village of just a thousand people — a small, quaint place where, except for the Monday car show and this week’s Mount Carmel festival, not much usually happens.

With the support of the mayor and village council, that could soon change.

WATCH: Architect lays out plans to build Lowellville into destination location

On Monday, Lowellville Mayor Jim Idiciani and an architect talked about the grand, ambitious plans for the little community’s future.

“Retail, office, condos and that’s what we’re looking,” Idiciani said. “People love water. We can be right on the water with that.”

The water is the Mahoning River, which runs through Lowellville and is the center point for the development. Much of that will take place along Water Street next to the river, which is home to the Lowellville car show.

Lowellville is also the endpoint for kayaking trips down the Mahoning, which are expected to increase in popularity.

“So we talked about making Lowellville destination-oriented,” said Columbus architect and Boardman native Jeff Glavan.

The mayor and village council brought in Glavan, who designed the plans now on display at village hall.

“You start to walk down Water Street, then you do your wine, you do your cheese, your sandwiches, you do your upscale restaurants,” Glavan said.

He said they’re also talking with doctors who would love to set up their offices in Lowellville.

“Doctors that have specialized practices that are destination-oriented.”

Across the bridge, where the set-up for this week’s festival was underway, the plan is to extend the road next to the Mount Carmel Society and put businesses there as well. One company is already interested.

“We’re hoping to make it more R&D, research and development, and not any manufacturing. Just maybe some three multi-use buildings as well,” Idiciani said.

He said people interested in living in Lowellville could possibly be empty nesters looking for a good sunset over the river. But millennials could be interested as well.

“The idea here was…’Let’s create that place where they would want to come back, stay, live, work and play.’ That’s what we’re trying to do,” Glavan said.

Lowellville Village officials are also looking to redevelop what was a Sharon Steel plant years ago along the Mahoning River, adjacent to Struthers. They’re looking at the possibility of making it an industrial park.