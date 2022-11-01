YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – During a Youngstown design review meeting on Tuesday, the developers of 20 Federal Place presented preliminary plans they have for the building, both inside and out. The goal is to bring new life to the building while preserving its historic nature.

Stuart Coppedge and Brian Gruendl of Demsone Architects went through phases 1 and 2 of the plans for 20 Federal Place. Phase 1 includes demolition and the use of a Brownfield Remediation Grant to get rid of asbestos and lead paint inside. Phase 2 includes restoring the exterior and rebuilding the inside.

“It will essentially be a new building… Restoring that building to something very special for the city,” Coppedge said.

On Federal Street, they want to move the entries back to their original location when Strouss’ department store called the building home. They want to remove the awning, all the vents and put in windows.

“When that awning comes off, we’ll have to restore the stonework behind it, but that’s kind of an exciting challenge,” Coppedge said.

Inside, the basement will be used for storage and will include 62 parking spots with a ramp entrance from Commerce Street. The first floor will be a space for storefronts. Above that is a mezzanine level overlooking the first floor. There will be three large office spaces on the second floor including an interesting amenity.

“Having an outdoor patio space that will overlook the pedestrian activity on Phelps Street and overlook Commerce Street toward the university,” Gruendl said.

Floors three through eight will contain 154 apartments with an open-air light well.

“To provide natural light to this interior core of units because that’s a much more efficient layout on this floor and it also provides a very unique urban living situation,” Gruendl said.

After the presentation, the design review committee voted to approve the plans as presented.

According to one of the slides, phase 1 is set to begin in January and phase 2 should begin in June.