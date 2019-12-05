Developers announce incentives for Southern Park Mall redevelopment

Officials announced Thursday how a multi-million redevelopment plan for the Southern Park Mall would benefit the local community and at the same time offset some costs for developers

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials announced Thursday how a multi-million redevelopment plan for the Southern Park Mall would benefit the local community and at the same time offset some costs for developers.

Washington Prime Group is investing $30 million to redevelop the mall to include new retail space, an outdoor sports complex, walking paths and restaurants.

The group is asking for $6 million in cost-saving incentives for the project.

The plan calls for Washington Prime Group to fund 100% of the project costs upfront and be reimbursed a portion of those costs over time through a series of programs, including the following: (Source: Washington Prime Group)

Work with partners at the Western Reserve Port Authority to save on sales tax paid on construction materials

Work with Mahoning County officials, with the support of the County Commissioners, Boardman Township and Boardman Local Schools, to establish a program allowing Washington Prime Group to keep a portion of new real estate taxes generated from the newly created property value

Work with Boardman Township, Mahoning County and other local partners to put programs in place to allow Washington Prime Group to impose, for a limited time, new taxes on the Southern Park Mall site, which, once collected, will be shared with the Company.

Developers say no local government agency, including Boardman Schools, will be asked to forgo any budgeted revenue and no new taxes will be established for the project.