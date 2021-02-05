Developer sees big future for downtown Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Anyone familiar with downtown Sharon knows the building that housed Willson’s Furniture and later the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. Now, it has a new purpose thanks to developer Jim Landino.

Landino walked us through the top floor of Willson’s, pointing out brick walls built in 1846 and open spaces where chairs and couches were once displayed.

“This building turned out to have been one of the better one’s we touched,” Landino said.

Landino’s JCL Development Company has bought about 40 properties in and around downtown Sharon, 10 of which, like the old Willson’s building, having been restored and put back in use. Landino has a vision for downtown Sharon.

“We’re kind of peppered all over. We have four or five very strategic blocks that are in motion right now. If things go well and if we can continue the velocity of change, in the next five years, this starts to look very much like a walkable, very efficient city to live in,” Landino said.

In fact, 28-year old Sharon High graduate Brittany Muszik loves the downtown so much she opened her Evolve Training gym on the first floor. People often tell her they remember being in the building when it was Willson’s. But where a grand staircase once stood there are now weights and benches.

“I kind of thought about it as well with moving downtown, but I just love the community down here,” Muszik said. “I think that’s where it’s going to keep growing with different people coming in, businesses. I think we’re just the first to start that.”

And Landino put them right in the middle of the action.

“We really feel like this foot traffic, putting them right in the middle of the hub here with everything that is going on is really vital to the whole mission of what we’re trying to do,” Landino said.

Landino plans to put offices on the second floor of the old Willson’s building and luxury apartments on the third floor. He says there’s a demand for downtown living space, and he hopes to have finished in the next year to 18 months.