Developer buys land along I-80 in Mercer with big plans in mind

The developer has a large portfolio of clients, including Amazon, Target and Bed Bath & Beyond

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Construction continues on the HomeGoods distribution center in Lordstown. The next hot spot is on the Pennsylvania side of the border. We’re hearing about another major deal that’s just about ready to start.

A large piece of land off of Interstate 80 near Mercer has attracted a developer.

Clayco Realty Group has signed a purchase agreement for the 200 acres. It has a large portfolio of clients, including Amazon, Target and Bed Bath & Beyond.

“It’s up in the air on who would locate there but any of their portfolio clients, we’d love to have in Mercer County,” said Randy Seitz, with Penn-Northwest Development Corp.

CRG will develop the property and zero in on an exact customer later.

The location is at Exit 15 along I-80 and close to I-79, so the place is near major roads going north, south, east and west.

Spots near larger cities are gone.

“Distribution centers are now looking for other locations with which to be able to distribute their products with ease along the eastern seaboard,” Seitz said. “This says Mercer County is a great location for that.”

It would also be a great place for residents to find work. A retail distribution center could have 500 employees. E-commerce fulfillment centers would have even more.

“Those types of facilities employ 1,000 people so that would be fantastic for this location,” Seitz said.

There is adjacent land available for more expansion if this venture turns out to be a huge success.