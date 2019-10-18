Detroit man pleads guilty to charge in illegal steroid, money laundering case

The scheme included using stolen identities from members of Global Fitness in Howland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another man accused of a money laundering and illegal steroid operation has pleaded guilty to charges.

Joseph Stiver, from Bazetta, has already been convicted of trafficking in steroids and money laundering for his part in the scheme, which included using stolen identities from members of Global Fitness in Howland.

Now, Justin Robbins, of Detroit, entered a guilty plea in the case Thursday.

Investigators say Stiver would attempt to conceal customer payments by having them use wire services or purchase cards such as MoneyPak or Greendot.

Stiver would use Robbin’s name and other aliases to receive the wired money in the Detroit/Ann Arbor, Michigan area where Robbins lived.

Court documents state Robbins would transfer money from the store-value cards to an account where Stiver would have access. Robbins would take his cut of the money and turn the rest over to Stiver who would pay his suppliers for other “drug trafficking goods that were used in Stiver’s steroid distribution scheme,” according to investigators.

Stiver is scheduled to be sentenced next month, while Robbins will be sentenced in February.

Stiver was sentenced in 2014 to one year in prison on drug trafficking charges in connection to the illegal sale of steroids.