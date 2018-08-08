Detectives worry Facebook lies about Warren murders will lead to violence Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police and religious leaders in Warren are speaking out about their concern with more violence in the city and false information spreading online.

They say several people have brought to their attention false information about the recent murders of Brittany May and Jerry Hughley going around on Facebook.

"This is causing concern for more violence," said Warren Police Det. Nick Carney.

He said a man who lives more than 300 miles away is spreading untruths about the investigation and suspects in the murders through hours of Facebook Live videos.

"By putting out there false information, false truths about who's a suspect, who's not, circling their picture, naming them, that could get somebody killed very quickly," Carney said.

Carney said this man has posted anywhere from nine to 12 hours of video, just talking about the murders of May and Hughley. Carney said a lot of what he's said about the case is untrue.

"With false information, especially in such a severe situation where two people have been murdered, false accusations can lead to more violence and more people losing their lives."

"That's very dangerous for an outside source to be able to conjure up that kind of confusion and misinformation between people that could very well, as the detective said, result in violence," said Todd Johnson, pastor of Second Baptist Church.

"He could have people putting their lives in jeopardy because he wants ratings. That's crazy to me," said Robert Allen, Hughley's uncle.

May and Hughley were both shot multiple times.

Their bodies were discovered a week apart. May was found near Raiders Path on July 23 and her boyfriend, Hughley, was found by his family on July 29 at the corner of Risher Road and Pershing Avenue.

Both investigators and family members are asking anyone who knows anything about the crimes to tell Warren police, not the man on Facebook Live.

"If you know anything, go tell the police. That's their job. Let 'em do it," Allen said.

Call police at 330-841-2660.

Police said they've talked with other agencies about what can be done about the videos but Carney wants everyone to keep something in mind.

"It's Facebook. Don't believe everything you see on Facebook."