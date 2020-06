They are not releasing many details of the case

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County sheriff’s detectives are looking into a possible sexual assault in Canfield Township.

Deputies and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation served a search warrant at a house on S. Turner Road Monday morning.

Detectives were not releasing many details of the case, other than to say the complaint does not involve anyone who lives at the house.

At this point, no one has been arrested.