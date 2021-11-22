Detectives investigating after woman wounded in leg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was driven early today to St. Elizabeth Health Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police were called about 12:50 a.m. to the hospital at 1044 Belmont Avenue for a report of a person with a gunshot wound who was dropped off.

The driver of the car who dropped her off, James Maxwell, 58, of Griffith Street, told police the 21-year-old victim called and said she was shot and he picked her up at Falls Avenue and Hillman Street.

The victim told police she was sitting in a pickup truck with another man in the 300 block of Breaden Street when someone in a passing car fired several shots and she was hit. She told police she flagged Maxwell down and he drove her to the hospital.

Maxwell was arrested after a records check found he had two warrants for assault. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com