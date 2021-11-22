Detectives investigating after woman wounded in leg

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are investigating after a woman was driven early today to St. Elizabeth Health Center with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police were called about 12:50 a.m. to the hospital at 1044 Belmont Avenue for a report of a person with a gunshot wound who was dropped off.

The driver of the car who dropped her off, James Maxwell, 58, of Griffith Street, told police the 21-year-old victim called and said she was shot and he picked her up at Falls Avenue and Hillman Street.

The victim told police she was sitting in a pickup truck with another man in the 300 block of Breaden Street when someone in a passing car fired several shots and she was hit. She told police she flagged Maxwell down and he drove her to the hospital.

Maxwell was arrested after a records check found he had two warrants for assault. He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail.