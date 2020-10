Officers were called about 6:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Fairfax Avenue, where the man was shot

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives are investigating after a man was wounded early Monday on Youngstown’s east side.

Officers were called about 6:30 a.m. to the 700 block of Fairfax Avenue, where the man was shot.

The victim is presently in surgery at St. Elizabeth Health Center and a condition is unavailable.

