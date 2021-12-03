Detectives ID present-stealing grinch in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office say they’ve been able to identify the grinch who stole Christmas presents in Southington.

Charges are expected to be filed next week on the man caught on a doorbell camera stealing three packages from a front porch.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at a home on Route 422 in Southington.

Detectives posted pictures on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page and received multiple calls from people identifying the porch pirate.

“The video was definitely the best tool we had. Obviously, we took still photos from that video and posted them and like you said, within hours we had a suspect,” said Det. Jolene Marcello, with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say they were also able to identify the vehicle the man was driving to help connect the name they received through tips to the person caught on the video.