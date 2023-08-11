(WKBN) – Back-to-school preparation is more than shopping. Children are being introduced to new teachers and some are even being introduced to new schools and environments. But also, making sure students avoid danger and teaching them how to get help is necessary.

“Have contact information…. written down in their backpacks if they need to call a grandparent, an aunt, an uncle, someone that they need to get a ride,” said Det. Patrick Mondora with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Mondora also has advice for kids who walk to school.

“Have a plan in place. Walk them through the route first. Let them know certain houses that are safe to go to if they need to go to a house,” he said.

Mondora also says to let your kids know to never approach a vehicle. If someone approaches your child, tell them to run away and try to get to their designated safe house.

Det. Anthony Murphy with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office discussed Ohio’s age limit for children walking by themselves or being home by themselves.

“It’s a maturity level, how responsible the child is. I mean, you can have a 12-year-old that’s pretty responsible and be able to make the communication they need to call their parents. There’s really no law that says how young is too young,” he said.

Murphy says parents need to know the safety plan from their child’s school.

“I think it’s very important to tell the parents to get involved. I know many schools in our area, they do a great job in sharing information, speaking for a school district that my child goes to. Getting on their website, reading the rules,” he said.

It’s important for parents to keep an open conversation with their children. Encourage them to say something if they see or hear something suspicious.