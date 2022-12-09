EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in East Palestine.

According to a news release, officers conducted a traffic stop on Dec. 7 on Taggert Street and found a large amount of drugs and cash, and said that one of the suspects tried to solicit a detective.

Police say they found crack cocaine, heroin, multiple syringes, glass vials containing suspected drugs and $859.00 in cash.

Courtesy of East Palestine Police Department

Tanya LaBarge is charged with possessing criminal tools, possession of drug abuse instrument, soliciting, tampering with evidence and drug paraphernalia, according to Columbiana County Municipal Court.

A detective told First News LaBarge also tried to solicit sex from an undercover officer and allegedly hid crack cocaine in a body cavity.

Melanie McCormack is charged with trafficking in drugs.

Tyshawn Adams is charged with drug paraphernalia and promoting prostitution.

Police say the traffic stop is still under investigation and more charges are pending lab test results.

All three suspects are from Connecticut. Their bail is set at $25,000 each and their pretrial is set for Thursday at 1 p.m.