Detainee dies in ICE custody at Youngstown prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A detainee in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at a Youngstown prison has died.

The man, 34-year-old David Hernandez Colula, was being held at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, which has been housing ICE detainees.

According to ICE, staff members found him unresponsive in his cell at 1:49 a.m. Thursday. He was transported to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.

ICE says it appears that Hernandez Colula strangled himself, but the cause of death is currently under investigation.

ICE released the following statement about Hernandez Colula’s death:

ICE is firmly committed to the health and welfare of all those in its custody and is undertaking a comprehensive agency-wide review of this incident, as it does in all such cases. Fatalities in ICE custody, statistically, are exceedingly rare and occur at a fraction of the national average for the U.S. detained population. This agency’s comprehensive review will be conducted by ICE senior leadership to include Enforcement and Removal Operations, the Office of Professional Responsibility and the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor. U.S. Customs Immigration and Enforcement

Hernandez Colula entered ICE’s custody on December 6, 2019 following a warrant arrest in Michigan. He was originally booked into the Calhoun County Jail in Battle Creek, Michigan, and was transferred to NEOCC to continue his immigration proceedings.

According to ICE, U.S. Border Patrol arrested him December 4, 2014 in Rochester, New York, and he was released on bond four days later during removal proceedings.