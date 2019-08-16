Details to be laid out for boarding school in Youngstown

Details will be released Friday about plans to build a $12 million public dormitory in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Details will be released Friday about plans to build a $12 million public dormitory to house at-risk middle and high school students in Youngstown.

Plans include two, 200-bed dormitories to be built behind the Mahoning County High School on McGuffey Road.

The dormitories will be for a college prep school for students in grades seven through 12.

A news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at rising Star Baptist Church on Wardle Avenue where details about the plans will be unveiled. Several local, state and federal leaders and lawmakers are expected to attend.

Organizers say the dormitory is an expansion of the successful model of the Mahoning County High School, which has graduated over 300 students who were previously expelled from area schools.

The restorative justice model for the school, which will carry over to dormitory life, emphasizes decision-making and problem-solving support, along with behavioral support from trained staff.

“The next step in providing educational access to the most vulnerable at-risk students is a dormitory option that will ensure a stable lifestyle and the safety of trauma-informed, normalized, mentor and peer structures. Mona Bozick – Communication and development coordinator

Mahoning County Juvenile Judge Theresa Dellick said it is virtually impossible for children to focus on school when they are dealing with a hostile environment at home.