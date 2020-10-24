Details released for Donald Trump Jr.’s planned stop in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More details were released on Donald Trump, Jr.’s planned visit to Youngstown on Monday, October 26.
According to President Trump’s campaign website, Trump Jr. will be making a campaign stop at Blue Wolf Events at The Maronite Center.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and the event is scheduled to start at noon.
Tickets for the event are first come, first serve.
It’s one of three “Make America Great Again!” events that Trump Jr. is hosting in Ohio and Michigan on Monday.
For more information and to register to attend the event, visit donaldjtrump.com.
