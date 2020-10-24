Details released for Donald Trump Jr.’s planned stop in Youngstown

In this Oct. 15, 2019, photo, Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion in San Antonio. Trump Jr.’s appearance Sunday, Nov. 10, at the University of California, Los Angeles, to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More details were released on Donald Trump, Jr.’s planned visit to Youngstown on Monday, October 26.

According to President Trump’s campaign website, Trump Jr. will be making a campaign stop at Blue Wolf Events at The Maronite Center.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. and the event is scheduled to start at noon.

Tickets for the event are first come, first serve.

It’s one of three “Make America Great Again!” events that Trump Jr. is hosting in Ohio and Michigan on Monday.

For more information and to register to attend the event, visit donaldjtrump.com.

