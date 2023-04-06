YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Details for the 2023 Music and Arts Festival Federal Frenzy have been released.

The annual event will be from 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

The event will feature Mick Jenkins, a Chicago-based rapper who has played shows

across the U.S.

This year, Federal Frenzy will be held on East Federal Street in downtown Youngstown, stretching from Penguin City Beer to the Youngstown Flea.

It is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required for entrance. The event will feature performances by 24 musical acts on two indoor stages and two outdoor stages.

Performances on the main stage kick off with Candace Campana at 3 p.m., followed by Goners, Indre, Fine Young Men, LVRBOY and Fifth & Aurora, before Mick Jenkins takes the stage to close out the night.

The Summit FM will sponsor a stage in the Pollock Ballroom at Penguin City, headlined by Pittsburgh-based band, the Commonheart. A second outdoor stage, The Jambar Student Media Stage at the Youngstown Flea, will host music outside of the flea throughout the afternoon and early evening.

There will also be vendors set up at the flea from 2 to 8 p.m., as well as a variety of food trucks.

Attendees are encouraged to park in the Wick Avenue Parking Deck on Youngstown State University’s campus. Shuttle services will be provided to and from the event site throughout the event.