Despite pandemic, love finds a way in a difficult year

First News has been catching up with couples who met and thrived during the last year

(WKBN) – Sunday is Valentine’s Day, and quarantine and the COVID-19 pandemic have complicated dating for many. However, First News has been catching up with couples who met and thrived during the last year.

Abby Brazofsky and Frank Sobnosky, from different areas in Trumbull County, met on March 21 on Tinder.

Frank was about to delete the app but knew he had to reach out to Abby after seeing a photo of her wearing an Indians jersey.

The two college students met for the first time in May after a lot of FaceTime dates.

Frank met Abby’s entire family on their first date and enjoyed their first summer together with bonfires, card games and other activities at home.

“Just getting creative and doing that stuff. I think it’s made us a lot stronger,” Frank said.

“Yeah, it was a while before we had an actual, normal date. It was always just hanging out at the house and finding ways to spend time together that were more special than just sitting on the couch,” Abby said.

The couple encourages anyone who’s hesitant about online dating to give it a shot.

They credit Tinder with helping them find the love of their life.