YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — There have been plenty of holiday gift and art shows around the Mahoning Valley. Various artists around the area held a show in downtown Youngstown on Sunday.

Concept Studio in downtown Youngstown was filled with photographs, jewelry, paintings, and other pieces of art for the Third Annual Steel Town Studios & Friends Christmas Market.

“Their things are just incredible and unique and you’re just simply not going to go to the mall or the strip stories or any of those places,” said organizer Bob Barko Jr.

Barko organized the two-day event and said it’s nice to bring people downtown.

“When I started doing this 20 years ago, you would have never would have thought, you know? People would be like, ‘Why are you coming downtown?’ Now it’s the place to be,” Barko said.

Despite inflation issues and rising costs many people are facing, Barko said it hasn’t stopped customers from supporting local artists.

“Art and entertainment is something that folks have always spent money on, regardless of whether times are tough or whether times are good,” Barko said.

One artist at the event said he thinks people are shopping local even more these days.

“People don’t to go out far to maybe Cleveland and Pittsburgh or farther, I think they just will see what we got in the community, so I think it kind of made people look deep down more, locally,” artist Willie Duck Jr.

Duck said it’s important to support local artists.

“When we have events around the city, go check it out, take a risk and go out and see because there are so many different talents and things that local artists and crafters and photographers, all different kinds of art that we have here,” Duck said.

Some artists will be at the B&O Station this coming weekend.