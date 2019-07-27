Despite heavy rains, water level of Shenango River won’t stop Sharon’s ‘WaterFire’

This is the seventh year for the arts and music festival

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A popular event returns to the Shenango Valley this weekend: WaterFire Sharon.

This is the seventh year for the arts and music festival.

Saturday night’s theme is “Beach Bash,” featuring summertime beach music.

There was some concern about the water level of the Shenango River but event organizers are making changes so the river fire show can go as planned.

“This is higher than we prefer but given the heavy rains that we have had, we have worked on the river in higher water. I think this is the highest we have done for an actual WaterFire. So it’s high enough that we are not putting kayakers out this year, you are only going to see the powerboats,” said boat captain Brandi Baros.

WaterFire Sharon opens at 1 p.m. with craft and food vendors as well as music. The river activities will get started around 8:30 p.m. with the fire lighting happening after 9 p.m. The event ends at 11 p.m.

Admission is free.