Despite COVID hurdle, Struthers students ensure sock drive is successful

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Struthers Middle School collected over 5,000 pairs of socks for people in need this holiday season.
The school’s annual Socktober campaign means 5,250 people will be getting a new pair of socks.
They were given to local charities — the Beatitude House, Dorothy Day House, Rescue Mission, Mahoning County Children Services, MKC Project of Mahoning County, Difference Makers in Campbell, Shop With a Cop in Struthers, Three Wishes for Seniors Granted and Boo Squad.
Students weren’t able to hold the sock drive in the building this year because of COVID-19, but they wrote letters to the company Bombas, who donated the socks.
The Socktober campaign started five years ago. In that time, students have collected over 15,000 pairs of socks.
