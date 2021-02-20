Despite cold, YSU still holds annual dance marathon, raises money for good cause

The Guinathon raises money for the Akron Children's Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Despite the cold, YSU’s annual Guinathon was still held Saturday, but it had to be outside.

The event is a dance marathon to raise money for the Akron Children’s Hospital of the Mahoning Valley.

This year, it was a week-long event and most of it had to be held virtually.

Some of the events included family feud, pie to the face and more, all done virtually.

Even though it looked a little different, it still raised money for a good cause.

“It’s so hard to put into words. It’s so awesome to give back to the community in this way and see the entire campus unite for this one cause and for the kids,” said Samantha Neral, executive director.

The final reveal was held in the tailgating parking lot of the campus.