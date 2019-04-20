Designer looking for public input in branding of Liberty Twp.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - A local designer is looking for public input for a project to brand the township of Liberty.

+Public, a design practice operated by Youngstown State University Design Professor R.J. Thompson, is building a new logo, website and communications platform to promote the "people and places of Liberty Township."

It's part of promoting the Belmont Corridor, which connects to Interstate 80 and Youngstown's central business district.

Four public meetings will be held:

-- Branding Focus Group: At 5 p.m. April 23 in the township building

-- Community Storytelling Session: From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25 at Plaza Donut on Belmont Avenue

-- Interactive Branding Focus Group: At 5 p.m. May 2 in the township building

-- Interactive Branding Focus Group: At noon May 4 in the township building

For more information, contact Liberty Township at 330-759-1315 or visit pluspublic.org/liberty.