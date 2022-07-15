MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- The Mecca Township Fire Department and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s office were called to Mecca Township as crews said that a car had went into a body of water.

Crews were called to the causeway on Route 88 over Mosquito Lake around 5:30 a.m.

The Mecca Township Fire Chief said that fishermen noticed the car in the water. The chief also said that the car is completely submerged. The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office put its boat in the water to investigate.

A deputy went into the water and pulled the driver from the vehicle to safety. Deputies said that the driver was taken to an area hospital.

WKBN is unsure of the driver’s condition at this time.