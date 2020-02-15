Deputies: Woman falls out of faulty vehicle, leading to Canfield Twp. crash

A Canfield Township woman talked about the bizarre crash, saying a tree stopped the car from crashing into her home

CANFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman driving a faulty car led to a crash in Canfield Township.

According to investigators, the driver was traveling along Tyler Drive holding her door shut, because it wouldn’t properly close. She fell out of the car, and the car continued traveling along Tyler Drive and into a tree in front a Canfield Township home.

The homeowner, Krista Phillips, came outside to see what happened.

“I’m in my bedroom, and I heard a big ‘Bang,’ and it kind of shook my house, and my house was pretty solid. It’s brick,” Phillips said. “And all of a sudden, I saw things flying off the roof.”

Phillips said the driver was walking around her front yard and appeared disoriented. The driver then got into her car and drove away.

“If this tree was not here, it would have directly went into my son’s bed. My son’s bed is right through that window, so I’m extremely grateful for this big, solid tree,” Phillips said.

The bumper of the vehicle was still stuck in the tree. Investigators were able to pull the license plate from the tree, which led deputies to the driver’s home.

She was found there with injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment.

She’s facing multiple charges.

The driver hasn’t been identified yet.