Deputies say West Farmington man threatened to shoot them, punched windows of van

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies hit a man with a Taser after he refused to come out of his West Farmington home and threatened to kill deputies, according to a sheriff’s report.

Deputies were called to a home in the 5200 block of state Route 534 on Saturday, just before midnight.

A relative of 28-year-old Dustin Bontrager reported that Bontrager had been drinking all night and had punched on the windows of a van that was parked at the home.

Deputies said Bontrager refused to come out of the house and they were concerned because he reportedly owned several firearms, which were inside. According to the report, Bontrager at one point made a gun motion with his hands and said deputies should come back with a warrant, saying, “When you do, I have guns, so be ready.”

One deputy hit Bontrager with a Taser after reporting that he brought his arms out from behind a wall and yelled “Bang.” Deputies were then able to take him into custody.

Bontrager’s girlfriend reported that Bontrager threatened to shoot and kill her after an argument that night. She said she locked the kids in a bedroom due to his actions, according to the report.

She said Bontrager broke down the door to the bedroom, however, so she put the kids into a van. Bontrager then punched the windows of that van, the report stated.

Bontrager is charged with aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, endangering children, criminal mischief and obstructing official business.