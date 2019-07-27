Deputies say suspect attacked woman with metal cane in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Garfield Heights man is facing charges after a woman reported that he hit her about 20 times with a cane and punched her in the head.

According to a report from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department, the attack happened on State Route 422 in Southington last Friday.

911 dispatchers received multiple calls about a man who appeared to be assaulting a woman with an item that looked like a golf club. According to dispatchers, they later received a call from the victim, who said she believed that her wrists were broken.

A deputy arrived to find a woman screaming for help on the side of the road. The deputy said a man, identified as 56-year-old Tommy Lawson, was standing next to her, holding a metal cane.

Lawson told investigators that he’s friends with the woman and said the woman became upset while he was on the phone with his fiancee. He said he was driving, and the woman grabbed the steering wheel, trying to run them off the road.

He said she then started hitting her, so he fought back.

Police said the woman was covered in bruises and cuts. A mark on her arm appeared to be made by the handle of the cane, and the cane was bent, according to the report.

The woman, who was taken to the hospital, told investigators that while he was driving, Lawson picked up a bottle of alcohol from under the seat and started drinking it. She said he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go off the road.

She said Lawson blamed her for the issue and started yelling at her. She said when he refused to bring her home, she tried calling police and he grabbed the phone and tried to smash it on the ground, according to the report.

The woman told investigators that Lawson then attacked her and threatened to kill her, hitting her around 20 times with the cane and punching her in the head at least 10 times. She said she was able to grab her phone and call 911.

Deputies reported finding an empty bottle of Patron tequila in the vehicle as well as an empty can of Miller Lite beer.

They arrested Lawson and charged him with felonious assault and disrupting public services.

Lawson is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on $25,000 bond. He’s due in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday.