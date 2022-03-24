HANOVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN)- First News is following up on a murder that happened last week in Hanover Township.

According to an article in the Morning Journal, the victim’s step daughter still isn’t facing charges.

MaryAnn McGuire was shot on Depot Road last week.

Justin Givens is facing a weapons charge, and possibly murder. Givens’s girlfriend is Alyssa McGuire, the victim’s stepdaughter.

Deputies say they found her hiding with Givens and her kids afterwards.

At this time, deputies have not charged McGuire with child endangerment.