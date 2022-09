BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives at the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two people they said are involved in the theft of a wallet.

According to a post on their Facebook page, deputies said that the wallet was stolen from the Dollar General Store in Braceville Township on Monday, September 5.

Courtesy: Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said that anyone with information should contact the detective bureau at 330-675-2504.