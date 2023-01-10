NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after counterfeit bills were used at a local bar.

According to a sheriff’s report, a call was made to deputies on Saturday from the Chit Chat Lounge on North Center Street.

The report states that sometime between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 a.m. Saturday, the bartender was given five counterfeit $20 bills. The bartender told deputies that they were busy that night, and she didn’t realize that the bills were fake.

The bar does have cameras, the report states.

The bills were collected for evidence. At this time, no arrests have been made.