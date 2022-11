WEST POINT, Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a body found Monday morning near state Route 11.

According to investigators, a hunter found a body in a pull-off area on Route 11 south of West Point.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.