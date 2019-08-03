Deputies investigate break-in at Trumbull County bar

Investigators said surveillance video showed two men enter through a wall by using what appeared to be a Sawzall

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the break-in of Hidden Hill Bar and Grille.

It happened early Tuesday morning at the business on Hyde Oakfield Road.

According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived to find signs of a break-in and an ATM lying on its side.

Investigators said surveillance video from the bar showed two men enter through a wall by using what appeared to be a Sawzall tool.

The men were wearing hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled tightly around their faces and what appeared to be thick construction-type gloves, according to the report.

