Deputies investigate after fishing boat bursts into flames in Cortland roadway

A woman living nearby said she then heard a loud explosion and the boat burst into flames

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies and firefighters are investigating a boat fire that happened in Cortland Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials asked deputies to meet them at the fire on the 7300 block of Stoddard Hayes Road just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters told deputies that the fishing boat was engulfed in flames in the northbound lane of the road. No one was around at the time and the boat was not attached to a trailer, the report said.

A neighbor told deputies that she saw a dark-colored pickup truck with cab lights and a loud muffler sitting in the roadway earlier.

She said the truck drove off but came back and parked by the boat for a few minutes before taking off again. The woman said she then heard a loud explosion and the boat burst into flames.

The 16-foot fishing boat was towed from the scene. Deputies weren’t able to find anyone in the area.

More stories from WKBN.com: