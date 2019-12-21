Deputies: Driver hit house, car while trying to evade arrest in Warren

Matthew Cavin is charged with failure to comply and speeding

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies say a suspect hit a house and a car while trying to avoid deputies in Warren.

A deputy who was out with the probation department tried to make a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. Thursday. The driver, 29-year-old Matthew Cavin, wouldn’t stop, according to a sheriff’s report.

Deputies noted in their report that Cavin drove away at a high rate of speed down Parkman Road, later crashing into another vehicle and the side of a house in the 4100 block of the road.

He then got out of the car and ran away toward N. Leavitt Road, according to the report.

Investigators managed to capture Cavin, and he was charged with failure to comply, speeding and a left of center violation.

Cavin is being held in the Trumbull County Jail.