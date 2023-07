(WKBN) – Deputies are investigating after a dive team recovered a body from Berlin Lake Sunday morning.

According to the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, the man had been reported missing Saturday morning. His body was recovered from the lake by the dive team early Sunday.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office is also investigating the death. There’s no word yet on the identity of the body or the cause of death.

