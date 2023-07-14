BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Deputies in Trumbull County are working hard to make sure everyone who visits the Trumbull County fair this weekend is safe.

Deputies have had a visible presence at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds. They’ve been making the rounds in uniform along the midway.

“With what you see going on around the country with violence everywhere, we want to make sure our residents in Trumbull County know wherever they go, especially the fair, the last thing they have to worry about is their safety,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety provided its security tower for fair week. It’s posted near Gate B. The tower has multiple cameras, which provide a 360-degree view of the fairgrounds.

“Some of those cameras we are able to adjust and zoom in on different things. They have pan, tilt capabilities so we can literally follow somebody as they walk through the fairgrounds,” Monroe said.

The tower is also manned by Homeland Security anywhere from 8 to 16 hours each day when the fair is its busiest.

“They’re able to alert our deputies to anything they see that might be unusual, and we can immediately respond to a problem before it escalates,” Monroe said.

Deputies have been onsite at the fairgrounds around the clock.

“Don’t worry when you come here. You are going to be in a safe environment, and we’re here to ensure that,” Monroe said.