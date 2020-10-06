Deputies break up party in Trumbull County where Amish kids were found drinking, report says

Trumbull County sheriff's deputies said they found about 200 to 300 people in a back field, drinking and partying

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Sheriff’s deputies said they broke up a party in a Trumbull County back field over the weekend, where they found Amish teens drinking alcohol.

Deputies responded to the 7100 block of Curtis Middlefield Rd. in West Farmington Saturday night. Someone reported a loud party, saying there were several intoxicated people on his property.

When deputies got there, they said there were several people standing in barns drinking alcohol. They were all between 15 and 24 years old, deputies said.

At the same time, a car with several Amish kids and open alcohol containers inside tried to leave, according to a report. Deputies stopped the driver, who they said has gotten in trouble several times before for driving kids around with alcohol.

He told them he’s a taxi driver and didn’t know the kids had been drinking or that there were several open containers of alcohol inside his car, deputies said.

No charges were listed for him in court records.

Deputies said they found about 200 to 300 more people partying in the back field. They were able to identify some, but many ran away.

