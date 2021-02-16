Deputies arrest Mecca crash suspect on probation violation

MECCA TWP. , Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators arrested a man suspected of crashing into a Mecca Township gazebo and then leaving the scene on a probation violation Tuesday.

The suspect, 48-year-old Russell Kost, also faces several traffic charges.

Witnesses said just before midnight Sunday, a driver crashed into the gazebo, causing thousands of dollars in damages, before running away from the scene. Witnesses said the driver had a gun as he ran away.

According to a Trumbull County Sheriff’s report, the vehicle was left at the scene and a smashed beer can and Mike’s Hard Lemonade bottle were found with the crash debris.

Deputies spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who said her ex-boyfriend, Kost, had been working on her vehicle but that she didn’t give him permission to drive it. She gave deputies Kost’s cell phone number, and when they called it, a phone in the vehicle rang, according to the report.

Deputies detailed in their report that a man identified as Kost was found later that day walking in the area of Griffith and Edgewater drives and appeared to be “beat up,” with blood around his lips.

Kost’s probation was revoked Monday afternoon, and on Tuesday morning, deputies followed up with him at his home. Investigators said Kost admitted to the crash and said he left because he was scared. He still had injuries from that crash and was walking with a limp, according to the report.

Deputies arrested him on the probation violation and noted that he faces charges of driving under suspension, OVI, failure to control, left of center, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report and accident and reckless operation.