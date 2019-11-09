Deputies arrest man after standoff at Canfield Twp. home

What started as an argument between a man and woman led to a brief standoff in Canfield Twp., investigators said

CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is in custody after a brief standoff Saturday morning at a Canfield Township home.

Deputies from the Mahoning County Sheriffs Office were called to the home on Gibson Road about 8:30 a.m. for an argument between a man and a woman.

There were reports that the man had fired a weapon outside the home.

The man refused to come out so the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team was called out. A negotiator coaxed the man out about 11 a.m.

The suspect is being booked into the Mahoning County Jail on domestic violence and inducing panic charges His name has not yet been released.

The woman was unharmed.

Deputies were removing several weapons from the home.

Investigators said the round that was fired outside the home likely came from a pellet gun.