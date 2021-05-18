Deputies arrest 2 after fight at Trumbull County campgrounds

Deputies say they learned that the fight was over drinking

Editor’s note: A photo of Haralson was not available.

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies made a couple of arrests after they were called to a Braceville campground for a fight between several people.

According to a Sheriff’s report, deputies were called to Blue Ridge Campground early Sunday morning in reference to eight people fighting and three vehicles trying to leave the area. Deputies were also told that the drivers of the vehicles were intoxicated.

Deputies stopped the vehicles matching their descriptions on Route 82.

One of the women in the vehicles told deputies that Terrill McDonald, a driver of one of the cars, hit her with his vehicle prior to leaving the campgrounds.

Deputies say they learned that the fight happened over McDonald drinking and one of the women refusing to drink with him because she had her grandchildren with her.

Deputies say the woman, a relative of McDonald’s, told them that McDonald punched and kicked her. She said she managed to get in her vehicle to drive away at which time she said McDonald rammed her vehicle with the car he was driving.

The woman had her two grandchildren in the car at the time, the report states.

Deputies noted that the vehicle had back-end damage that appeared to be fresh. The woman refused medical treatment.

During the investigation, deputies arrested another woman, 29-year-old Jenice Haralson, who they reported had a felony warrant on a theft charge out of Warren. Haralson’s children, who were with her at the time, were released to a family member.

Investigators said McDonald, who they believed to be intoxicated, was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license. The report noted that the plates on his vehicle belonged to another car.

He was charged with OVI, driving with a suspended license and having fictitious plates, as well as three counts of felonious assault charges.