Department of Health monitoring possible Coronavirus case in Ohio

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health is monitoring a potential case of Coronavirus in the state.

Samples were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for testing. Results are expected in the coming days.

In the meantime, a local health department is monitoring the person and those in close contact with the person.

No additional information is being released about the suspected victim.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, however, the state remains at low risk for the spread of Coronavirus and there are no confirmed cases.

“This is part of public health’s ever-present work to balance public interest with the privacy rights of our individual citizens,” said Dr. Amy Acton, director of Ohio Department of Health. “We are committed to ensuring they receive proper, compassionate care and to preventing any possible spread of infectious disease.”

The Ohio Department of Health plans to post updates on any confirmed or suspected cases of Coronavirus on its website, which will be updated twice a week. Local health districts will also be notified when test results are received from the CDC.